Shehnaaz Gill made her debut at the prestigious Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Award. After attending the press conference, the actress dazzled on the red carpet looking a million dollars. Since yesterday, we brought you a number of videos of Sana where she’s seen meeting and greeting fans while happily obliging for selfies with them. Another video that has surfaced on the web sees the actress dedicating the award to Sidharth Shukla.

More than her videos, the actress is also making news for her fashion choices at the prestigious award show. You just can’t afford to miss her looks from the event.

For the award night, Shehnaaz Gill decided to opt for a vintage look in which she looked smoking hot. The diva dazzled on the red carpet as she picked a strapless black floor-length gown with a long trail. The actress looked glowing ditched heavy accessories and paired her look with a minimal diamond drop necklace with stud earrings. For makeup, she went bold with her lips while keeping the highlighter on point.

Letting her lips do all the talking, Shehnaaz Gill looked scintillating as she rounded off her look with black pointed heels. What gave us major retro vibes was her hairdo. Keeping it side-swept, Sana let her wavy tresses down. All in all Sana’s looks are sure to give any Bollywood actress a run for their money. Check it out below:

Meanwhile at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Shehnaaz Gill dedicated her award to Sidharth Shukla. She was heard saying in the acceptance speech, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai. Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai?” adding “Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on her award show look? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for such interesting fashion stories.

