Bollywood celebs have their own unique fashion sense which they get it done by their stylists. Whenever there’s a party or event, actors and actresses try to put their best fashion foot forward. Kriti Sanon has been one of the divas who have really oomphed her fashion game and has been serving major lewks that we cannot deny are extravagant. Last night at the Elle India Beauty awards, Kriti turned every head toward her with her amazing fashionable look!

Last night, for the event, every celeb came up with new ideas and visions for their stylish looks. However, amidst Janhvi Kapoor, Elli Avram, Deepika Padukone, and other divas, it was Kriti’s look that grabbed the attention. It was s*xy, sultry, subtle, and classy!

A few hours back, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional post about winning the Star Performer Of The Year award for Mimi last night at the Elle awards, along with some glammed-up photos. In the pictures, Kriti Sanon looked absolutely mesmerising while serving major boss lady vibes.

Last night for the event, Kriti Sanon opted for a midnight blue coloured cut-out dress with a plunging collared neckline, flaunting her cl*avage and toned midriff. The dress also featured thigh-high slit detailing, along with a long trail. The outfit also had a backless feature!

For makeup, Kriti Sanon chose bold and dramatic eyes, including a kohl-rimmed waterline, dark smokey shadow on the upper lip, and mascara-laden lashes. With a light foundation, contoured cheeks, defined brows, n*de brown lip shade, and gelled pull-back hair, she completed her look. For accessories, she opted for a pair of ear studs, a few finger rings, a bejewelled bracelet and heels.

Her whole look made us scream the song: ‘You should see me in a crown!’ What say?

What are your thoughts about Kriti Sanon’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

