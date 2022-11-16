If there’s one actress who is a fashion icon, a brilliant human being, and a perfectionist all combined in one, it is Angelina Jolie for me. Be it her fashion sense, her city sightings, or red carpet appearances, Angelina never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public spotting. And not just that, her philanthropic work is also known across the globe and she’s often lauded for raising her voice for women’s rights in the world. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she donned a leather corset look for her film ‘Mr & Mrs. Smith’ and stole the show with her s*x appeal. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Yes, this is the same movie where she met her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. Back then Pitt was already married to Jennifer Aniston and reportedly cheated on her with Jolie on the sets of Mr & Mrs. Smith. Now coming back to the topic, the actress played the role of a spy in the film and got praised critically for delivering an amazing performance.

While there are so many iconic costumes that Angelina Jolie donned in the film, there’s one, in particular, that was drool worthy and stuck with her massive fandom forever. Yes, it’s the one where Jolie was seen wearing a leather cleav*ge boasting corset that came with fishnet stockings.

Angelina Jolie’s toned legs have a fan page of their own and well, we don’t blame the audiences… have you even seen her? She’s a goddess. Haha!

In the picture, the Mr & Mrs. Smith actress sported a messy hair look with open tresses and side-parting. For makeup, she went subtle with her signature peach cum pink lips and no makeup, makeup look.

Take a look at her picture below:

angelina jolie in mr. & mrs. smith (2005) pic.twitter.com/YO6WjbkBTQ — taylor russell’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) May 19, 2021

Ariana Grande’s ‘God Is A Woman’ is true and Angelina Jolie is proof of the same.

What are your thoughts on Jolie killing yet another corset look in her film? Tell us in the space below.

