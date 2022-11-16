Marvel’s latest offering hit screens earlier this month and is being loved by many. While fans are emotional not seeing the late Chadwick Boseman reprise his part as the titular superhero, they are still happy seeing no other actor step into the part. Now, in a recent chat Winston Duke aka M’Baku has stated that he thinks King T’Challa will eventually return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wondering why the actor – who plays one of the film’s powerful warriors and leader of Wakanda’s mountain tribe, had this to say? Read on to know his reasoning and let us know if you feel he’s right.

In a new interview with the magazine Esquire, Winston Duke expressed his frustration over some MCU fans publicly calling for Marvel Studios to recast Chadwick Boseman’s character. For those who don’t know, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s first trailer was unveiled in July (Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020), a certain section of fans demanded a new actor be cast as opposed to the studio not wanting it. The decision to hire another actor to play King T’Challa was made with respect for Chadwick Boseman, and in a time of grief.

Reacting to this, Winston Duke said, “they center their own need for a character when none of this would be possible if the people who brought this to life didn’t participate, from behind the scenes to in front of it.”

While the actor playing M’Baku supported the studio’s decision to not recast T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he also noted that it is likely that the character will eventually receive a reboot. Stating that at some point another actor will take an opportunity to play T’Challa, Winston Duke said, “There’s no way they’ll never remake Black Panther in the future. There’s no way that the saga and interpretation of T’Challa, King of Wakanda, will end.” He continued, “He is canon. So trust that it’ll come. But allow this to be a human experience.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theatres now.

Also, do you agree with Winston Duke about Black Panther’s eventual return? Share your thoughts.

