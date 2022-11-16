Since Tuesday night, Twitter has been taken by storm by Twitteratti with a new hashtag. Since yesterday, RIP Jimmy Fallon has been trending all over Twitter. So much so that people have even posted James Cordon’s picture. For the unversed Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular Hollywood comedians who also host his chat show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Well, amidst all of these, finally, Jimmy has responded to the ongoing Twitter storm and even asked Twitter’s CEO for his help. Scroll below to read further.

Since Tuesday, Twitter and the internet are buzzing with a rumour that the comedian Jimmy Fallon is dead, and the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon started to trend. A few users got confused about the trending Twitter hashtag. One of them wrote, “This came up as a hashtag, so I was taken aback. Really. Oh, it’s funny. Because Melon Musk fired all the people in the information confirmation department, now fake news can hit the market, so this hashtag. Oh, it’s funny real #RIPJimmyFallon.” Another one wrote, “Owner and founder of Jimmy Johns Jimmy Fallon has passed away last night. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. #RIPJimmyFallon,” while another one Tweeted, “‘Mummy, why do only good people die?” “Well sweetie, when you’re picking flowers from a garden. You always pick the best ones first’ #RipJimmyFallon.”

Check out other memes and Tweets:

Jimmy Fallon waking up to see that the entirety of twitter is tweeting #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/KCWiSIQi83 — Mark (@k1sh1ka1se1) November 16, 2022

Owner and founder of Jimmy Johns Jimmy Fallon has passed away last night. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/m9osplkzqX — John Popcorn 🇺🇦 (@JohnnyPopcorn) November 16, 2022

“Mummy, why do only good people die?”

“Well sweetie, when you’re picking flowers from a garden. You always pick the best ones first”#RipJimmyFallon 🥀💔 pic.twitter.com/yv8pKSAQtq — Woke Sigma Memes (@sigma_woke) November 15, 2022

me to whoever started this trend #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/9sstNTxjWe — chillin like a villain till i die (@craisinpuff) November 16, 2022

Performance so good it k1lled him days later #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/O6HUAqnmnE — miranda 🐸 halestorm propaganda account (@umbrancetras) November 16, 2022

The funniest thing about this trend is that if this were true Wikipedia would've beaten everyone to the fact he's dead I checked Wikipedia right away when I saw this and can safely confirm he's alive #RIPJimmyFallon — Spider-Man (@SpideyM91) November 16, 2022

Well, the comedian is not dead yet. He is okay and in quite good health. After knowing about this whole Twitter trend, Jimmy Fallon personally mentioned the CEO of Twitter Elon Musk and asked for his help. Jimmy tweeted “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.”

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

It seems that fake profiles and fake news reports are popping out every now and then, ever since Twitter CEO Elon Musk fired a huge number of people involved with content moderation.

What are your thoughts about this? Did you also think Jimmy Fallon was dead? Let us know in the comments!

