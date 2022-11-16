Spider-Man is without a doubt one of the most loved superheroes across the globe. And when we got to see all three Spideys – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, together – it was just awesome. While the youngest of the three was the main lead and shouldered most of the film, did the others feel any pressure? Well, the ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ star opens up about it.

During a recent chat, the Tick, Tick… Boom! actor got candid about many things including the pressure to have kids, his time as spidey in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, his web-slinging era ending sooner than he would have expected (Andrew starred in two stand-alone Spider-Man films with the third being cancelled) and the pressure he felt doing No Way Home. Read on to know all he had to say.

In a candid chat with British GQ, Andrew Garfield was asked if he felt like he was finally closing a circle by wearing his superhero suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home – given that his third stand-alone film was scrapped. Answering this, The Social Network actor confessed, “I don’t know if I had an expectation of doing more. I was very open to it being whatever it was meant to be. But there was an undone feeling.”

Andrew Garfield continued, “Like, What was that experience about? And how do I close that circle in my living room on my own? And I was doing that – and then it was like that classic thing, when you’re getting over a relationship, and you’re first starting to really feel free and untethered from that thing – the person knows to call the hour after the first good night’s sleep you’ve had.”

Adding that he didn’t feel any pressure while shooting Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, the Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield said, “But doing (it) was really just kind of beautiful. I got to treat it like a short film about Spider-Man with buddies. The pressure was off of me. It was all on Tom’s shoulders. Like, it’s his trilogy.”

Andrew Garfield continued, “Me and Tobey were there to provide support and have as good a time as possible, actually, and be as inventive, imaginative, and kind of dumb as possible. Y’know, between the three of us, I was like, Oh shit, this is going to be interesting. You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, like, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot.”

Well, we all loved the three Spider-Mans together and would like to see them team up once more. What about you?

