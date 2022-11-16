Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is among the iconic Hollywood films of all time which has been on the verge of breaking several box office records. Angela Bassett, who was seen portraying Ramonda in the film, recently revealed what was her first reaction when she learnt about the death of her character.

Apart from Angela, other noted actors in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever included Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Michaela Coel as Aneka, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as Black Panther 2 is currently being watched by numerous fans all around the world, Angela Bassett went candid about the death of her character in the film. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Angela spoke to Indiewire and revealed how she objected to the director Ryan Coogler when she learnt that her character will be dead in the film. She went on to reveal how she questioned Coogler about what he was doing and told him who he would rue the day and the demise of Ramonda, her character. She even asserted that people would be upset with Ramonda’s demise, however, Ryan assured her by stating that to die was not really to die in this world.

Angela Bassett stated, “I objected. Yeah, I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.'”

Angela further noted that though there have been characters who reappeared in Marvel films depside their death initially she felt that the return of her character Ramonda was still unthinkable.

On the other hand, Angela Bassett will also be seen in two of her upcoming movies namely Damsel and Wildwood which are expected to release soon.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Grammy Awards 2023 Nominations: Exes Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Clash In 2 Categories, Beyonce Is The Queen With 9 Nominations – Here’s The Full List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News