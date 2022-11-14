The Marvel Cinematic Universe has millions of fans scattered across the globe. Whenever the studio post any new properties about their upcoming projects, these die-hard MCU lovers are quick to check it out and comment on what they think of it. In fact, it was because of this that the makers had to re-release the then-new poster of Avengers: Endgame. Don’t know what we are talking about?

Well, in 2019, when the makers unveiled the poster of the film that takes place immediately after half the world is dusted away they failed to impress fans. In fact, they welcomed backlash from their devotees as they missed out on adding one of the actress’ names alongside her other co-stars (who all had their names on the poster. Do you know who she was? Read on.

On March 14, 2019, Marvel unveiled the new poster of Avengers: Endgame by simply tweeting, “Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26.” This poster featured all the non-dusted superheroes and villains along with their real-life names. It included the original 6 Avengers – Tony Stark/Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr, Steve Rogers/Captain America aka Chris Evans, Bruce Banner/Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth, Natasha Romanova/Black Widow aka Scarlett Johanson and Clint Barton/Hawkeye aka Jeremy Renner.

This Avengers: Endgame poster also included Rhodey/War Machine aka Don Cheadle, Scott Lang/Antman aka Paul Rudd, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson, Nebula aka Karen Gallan, Rocket aka Bradley Cooper and Thanos aka Josh Brolin. However, one Marvel character that was present on the poster and didn’t have their name in the credits was Danai Gurira aka Black Panther’s Okoye.

Unhappy with this, fans were quick to call out the makers for the error. Taking to the comments section, they wrote, “Amazing poster but @DanaiGurira is the only name missing from the top 😔” Another added, “This poster needs fixed @MarvelStudios. You need to add Danai’s name at the top.” A third noted, “danai’s name isn’t on the top ……. but she’s on the poster” Another commented, “Why isn’t @DanaiGurira listed at the top with the rest of the people on the poster? Fix this!”

In response to this backlash, Marvel Studios re-released the same poster the very next day (March 15) along with Danai Gurira’s name mentioned alongside her fellow co-stars. Accepting their mistake, the makers shared the poster by tweeting, “She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever”

Check out both posters here:

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

