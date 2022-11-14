With more emphasis on the experimenting side of it, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe garnered mixed responses from the audience. Now closing it with the glorious Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the studio looks at the future phases of which Phase 5 and 6’s roasters are already announced. The most anticipated of the entire lineup is the end of Phase 6 which marks two Avengers movies and the one making the most noise is Avengers: Secret Wars. Now there is a big update.

It will be 2025, that – after 6 long years, the Mightiest Heroes Of Earth with reunite to fight one common enemy in not one but two movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The latter will be a massive event film considering it will mark the wrap-up of the Multiverse Saga. While we have already heard three Spider-Mans including Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield have all agreed, there is more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now we hear that Kevin Feige wants to make Avengers: Secret Wars a giant monster of a film and one even bigger than Avengers: Endgame. Of course the news about the budget being much bigger than the 2019 movie is already out, but there are more plans to do so and that includes another portal opening scene that will bring back many characters. Read on to know more.

So as per MCU Direct, Kevin Feige wants Avengers: Secret Wars to be the biggest ever movie of the entire MCU and top the Endgame level. For this he wants to bring every major character from the entire MCU circuit in one movie in some proximity. To top that too, he is planning to introduce a portal sequence one like that the Endgame finale where every Avenger assembles.

We can only imagine how that would look like. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Jason Momoa Keeps Fans Guessing If His Dream Project With James Gunn Is About DC’s Villain ‘Lobo’: “I’m In Good Hands…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram