It is taking some time for the audience to sleep in the revamped nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is now completely new with almost all the new entries. The phase 4 until now has only introduced new characters a callback for three old ones, but even they served as vehicles for the debutants to enter. But the biggest question is where do the surviving Avengers stand in this dynamic. Kevin Feige is here to give us an heart breaking update.

It took us over 20 films and three phases to reach the moving conclusion that came with Avengers: Endgame. The movie saw some of our most favourite characters fall, some metaphorical and Black Widow literally. It was a tough time, because Steve Rogers too vacated the mantle by the end. But some survived and the question remained as to where they go.

Now Kevin Feige at the D23 Expo, in a chat with Comicbook has announced that Avengers are no more and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving. While this had sent shock waves across, it has also impose some serious questions. Read on to know more.

In his chat, Kevin Feige confirmed that there isn’t an organization like the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore but there is a sort of a replacement. “Just because there isn’t an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts,” Feige said. But that puts us in question about the significance of the Phase 6 movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Will these be the new members or is the title just namesake?

Meanwhile, in the past while talking to the same portal, Marvel President spoke about the new phases and the point where the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble again. “I think we learn something on every project we do, but as we were laying out, even three years ago here laying out Phase Four, which we didn’t lay out all of, but most of, we realized that it’s very different than Phase One, Two and Three, that that there are more projects in less years, and therefore it didn’t seem right, you’re not going to culminate every 10 months in an Avengers movie.”

