The 90s made way for a lot of TV content and many became classics over the time. But nothing and we mean it, nothing can be compared to the madness that surrounds Friends even after decades of its release. The show about a group of buddies went on to strike such a happy chord with the audience that it was a hit in no time. While we all know two of the six characters were related to each other, what if we tell you Chandler and Rachel were also related to each other?

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston plays Rachel Green and Matthew Perry was Chandler Bing throughout the runtime of the show. The two characters over the multiple seasons became two of the most favourite and entertaining and their dynamic had multiple speculations about it.

But nothing as wild as today because there is no limit to the theories even after decades of release. Now as per a Reddit theory, Friends character Rachel and Chandler could be cousins and there is subtle hint that makers gave in the show. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant who got their hands on the Reddit theory, a user says that as per a subtle hint that the makers dropped in the show, Rachel Green and Chandler Bing are cousins. It refers to the episode in Las Vegas in Friends season 5 when Rachel sees her face painted by Ross and says that she looks like her great aunt Muriel. Later in season 8 it is revealed that Chandler’s middle name is Muriel, which he claims is a family name.

While there is also hint that the Bing’s and the Green’s who have amassed great wealth share a close proximity. The commonality of Muriel may also mean the two are cousins. What do you have to say about this theory? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

