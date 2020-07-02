FRIENDS: When Matthew Perry AKA Chandler Bing Made Every One Of Us CRY Like A Baby

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing from FRIENDS. Well, a statutory warning: If you’re here without a tissue box, just keep some handy.

In, The One With The Birth Mother episode of FRIENDS, we witnessed Matthew Perry delivering one of the most emotional speeches written in the history of television. In a scene with Erica, Chandler Bing requests her to let him and Monica (Courtney Cox) adopt her baby.

Referring to his wife in FRIENDS, Matthew Perry says, “My wife’s an incredible woman. She’s loving and devoted and caring… and don’t tell her I said this, but the woman’s always right. I love my wife more than anything in this world. And… it kills me that I can’t give her a baby. I really want a kid. And when that day finally comes, I’ll learn how to be a good dad, but my wife, she’s already there. She’s a mother without a baby. Please?”

Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing in FRIENDS goes back in the room and asks Courtney Cox’s Monica, “You still want that baby?” This makes you laugh and cry at the same time. We love to hear your thoughts about this scene in the comments section below.

Also do let us know your favourite scene from the FRIENDS series in the comments section and stick to this space for many more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. In the meantime, we’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation only for you!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!