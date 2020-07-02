Zac Efron FINALLY Spotted In Byron Bay & Looks Like He Has Found An Interesting Company In A Local Brunette, Read Deets

There have been several speculations around the whereabouts of High School Musical star Zac Efron amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was about 2 weeks ago that reports of the actor being in Byron Bay had started doing the rounds. However, now his pictures from the coastal town have emerged on the social media.

But what has caught the fancy of netizens is that Zac Efron was caught getting friendly with one of the staff members at a local café. A report by Dailymail suggests that the café worker is named Vanessa Valladares, and going by the pictures looks like that brunette has gotten fairly close to the Baywatch actor.

However, for anyone of you thinking that something might be brewing here, let us tell you that the Baywatch actor is in a steady and long term relationship with actress Halston Sage. Zac Efron might have tried to go incognito by wearing a baseball cap and a hoodie in an attempt to cover his face, but that clearly did not work here.

There he is! Hollywood star Zac Efron is finally spotted hiding out in Byron Bay after weeks of speculation and gets VERY friendly with the a brunette beauty. Zac appeared thoroughly enjoy his afternoon with waitress Vanessa as she gives Zac a friendly squeeze pic.twitter.com/s5v5141cyn — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 2, 2020

In a series of images that have been going viral on social media, Zac Efron is seen hugging Vanessa, after which he heads for his car. There also seems to be a possibility of the duo exchanging phone numbers as there are pictures of them typing something on their phones in the middle of a conversation.

What’s more, is that reports also suggest that Zac Efron has fallen in love with the quaint little town so much, that he might soon buy the property that he has been renting for so long.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!