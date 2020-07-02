Star Trek & X-Men Actor Patrick Stewart To Come Up With His Memoir, Deets Inside

Veteran Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart is immensely popular among masses for his incredible work in the film sector. The talented actor has worked in some of the excellent film series like Star Trek, X-Men, and more.

The latest about Patrick Stewart is that he is all set to come up with his own memoir and it will be published by Simon & Schuster.

According to The Bookseller report, the date of the memoir’s publication is not decided yet but it will cover his childhood and will also highlight his philanthropy.

Reportedly, Patrick Stewart will also be reading its audio edition.

Speaking about the same, Ian Marshall, Deputy Publishing Director, Non-Fiction, at Simon and Schuster said, “Sir Patrick Stewart is one of the world’s best-loved and most popular actors, thanks in particular to his roles as Jean-Luc Picard in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and Professor Charles Xavier in The X-Men series, but he is just as at home performing on stage for the RSC. A brilliant raconteur, as all chat shows hosts recognise, he is finally bringing his natural storytelling ability to this superb memoir, which has been right at the top of publishers’ wishlists for many years. We are utterly delighted he has chosen to work with Simon & Schuster,”

Patrick Stewart himself has been quoted as saying, “The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, ‘Star Trek: Picard’, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime…what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks’ time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And…I have the time. But most important, I am loving what I am doing (writing the book), even though I never thought I would or could.”

Well, we are looking forward to it.

