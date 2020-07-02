Is The Ellen DeGeneres’ Show Getting CANCELLED? Here’s The Truth!

Ellen DeGeneres is grabbing a lot of headlines during the pandemic. Earlier, there were reports that the host of The Ellen Show wasn’t paying her staff. A few days ago, her personal life made the news. There were speculations that things have hit the rock bottom between her and wife Portia De Rossi. The latest news was that her talk show might get cancelled too.

Yesterday, The Sun published an article which mentioned The Ellen DeGeneres Show might get cancelled due to poor ratings. There are also reports that Ellen behaves rudely with her staff. So it is true? Ellen’s production company has reacted to this news. Read further to know the truth.

The production company revealed that the show isn’t getting cancelled. The New York Post reached Ellen’s production company to confirm the show’s cancellation. The company reps said, “Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue. Well, that’s a relief for the host and all the viewers who enjoy the show.

Airing from 2003, it has been 17 years since Ellen DeGeneres’ show is running successfully. A lot of big Hollywood stars have graced the talk show in these years. From Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Chris Evans, and others. Even Michelle Obama had been a part of Ellen’s show.

Which is your favourite celebrity episode from The Ellen show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!