There clearly are a lot of Batman films to look forward too. On one hand, Robert Pattison is coming up with Matt Reeves’ trilogy. The DC extended universe is contemplating Batman Beyond too. Michael Keaton is said to be in talks for reprising the titular role. And now, it seems, Johnny Depp may be a part of the film too.

As per reports going viral, Tim Burton will be donning the director hat for Batman Beyond. Earlier, it was said that Michael Keaton will be reprising the role of Batman in The Flash (2022). But apparently, the makers have some fresh ideas. And those include the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Mikey Sutton, a trusted insider has leaked all the information now.

Johnny Depp has reportedly been approached to play the role of Joker in the new film. It was way back in March when a report by We Got This Covered broke the news that Johnny Depp is being considered for the villain role. However, the report was around the Robert Pattinson film. However, the DC makers have narrowed him down finally for Batman Beyond.

“[We’ve] been hearing about discussions for Johnny Depp as the Joker so much lately that he was convinced they were targeting him for Matt Reeves’ Batman trilogy. That might not be the case. They haven’t negotiated with Depp yet but WB [could be] planning on nabbing him for Batman Beyond as the world’s most famous psychotic clown,” Mikey Sutton now revealed to the development.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the film will be an adaptation of Return Of The Joker (2000). Batman Beyond was earlier planned for a release on HBO Max. However, with a stellar cast and the latest addition of Johnny Depp, the makers are now considering a theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp fans have been fighting for him on social media. They’re demanding a return for the actor in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

