Mark Ruffalo is one of the strongest voices in Hollywood when it comes to social issues. The actor doesn’t fear to call out US President Donald Trump. In the past few weeks, The Avengers’ actor has slammed Trump several times. Recently, he tweeted the US President to resign as the number of COVID-19 cases surged in the country. The actor bashed him for being ignorant about the seriousness of the situation.

Along with slamming Donald Trump, Mark Ruffalo is actively supporting the protests against racism in the country. The Thor: Ragnarok star keeps sharing posts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. However, our beloved Hulk has now found an amazing way to do more to help others and create awareness about the ongoing elections in the state.

A few hours ago, Mark tweeted that every time Donald Trump tweets, he will donate to Black-led organizers/ For the same, he signed up for DeafetbyTweet. This initiative aims to fight misogyny, brutality, division, racism, and also Trump. The Begin Again actor shared, “I just signed up for http://DefeatByTweet.org. Now every time Trump tweets, I will donate to Black-led organizers that will help win the swing states. You can pledge as little as 1¢ per tweet and can make a huge difference in the next election. #DefeatByTweet”.

Mark Ruffalo’s second tweet read, “Republicans are always complaining about his Twitter feed: ”I don’t like what he says on twitter but…” Well none of us like what he says on Twitter so let’s all turn his hateful words into positive action! #DefeatByTweet”

Check them out below:

Well, looks like Donald Trump has managed to unleash the angry Hulk inside Mark Ruffalo. Just like his character Bruce Banner, Ruffalo is known for being calm, sweet and polite. But when it comes to fighting the wrong, he’s like his alter-ego and superhero character, Hulk.

