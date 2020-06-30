The Twilight Saga At Worldwide Box Office: A Tale Of Robbert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner’s Franchise That Crossed $3 Billion Mark

The Twilight Saga is one of the commercially successful franchises across the globe. Featuring Robbert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner in lead roles, the franchise has two extreme opinions for it. The one section supports the franchise, while the other one truly hates it.

The Twilight Saga is based on the novels written by Stephenie Meyer. While it always saw criticism during the release of each of its five instalments, there’s no questioning about its commercial success.

Speaking about commercial success, let’s take a look at the worldwide performance of the franchise.

Twilight (2008)

Released in 2008, Twilight opened with mixed reviews from critics but emerged as a big hit. It made $407 million. On IMDb, it has a rating of 5.2 out of 10.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Surprisingly, the second instalment opened to highly negative reviews but was a huge success. It made $724 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It has a rating of 4.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The third instalment opened to mixed response from critics but once again, the film proved to be a huge success. It made $698 million. It has an IMDb rating of 5 out of 10.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

After the second instalment, this one too opened to highly negative reviews but no wonder, once again the franchise proved its box office credibility. It made $712 million globally. It has an IMDb rating of 4.9 out of 10.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

The last instalment opened to a mixed response. At the box office, it made $830 million and was a big hit. It has a rating of 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

On the whole, The Twilight Saga made a global collection of $3.37 billion.

