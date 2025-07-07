8 Vasantalu will soon try its luck on OTT after it failed to impress the audience at the box office. The Telugu romantic drama was released in theatres on June 20, 2025, and will be available to stream just three weeks after its theatrical run began. Let’s hope the streaming audience can appreciate the film.

When & Where To Watch 8 Vasantalu Online?

The movie will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 11, 2025. The film will be offered in the four major South Indian languages: Telugu (original), Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there is no official word yet about a Hindi version.

8 vasantalu. Thanu preminchindhi, odipoyindhi… edhigindhi. ❤️

Watch 8 Vasantalu on Netflix, out 11 July in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam#8VasantaluOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/7mPsS6ZITx — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) July 7, 2025

8 Vasantalu: Plot

Set in the scenic Ooty, the story centers on a 17-year-old girl who excels in poetry and martial arts. Raised solely by her mother after losing her father, her quiet life takes a turn when a boy unexpectedly walks into it, leading her through an emotional journey of love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

8 Vasantalu: Cast & Crew

8 Vasantalu is written and directed by Phanindra Narsetti. The film stars Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Theja Duggirala, Hanu Reddy, Kanna Pasunoori, Sumant Nitturkar, and Mettu Nishesh. Vishwanath Reddy served as the director of photography, Arvind Mule as the production designer, and Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music. Shashank Mali handled the editing. The film is produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni.

You can check out the trailer of 8 Vasantalu below:

