After Aquaman, Jason Momoa To Now Turn Snowman? Here’s All You Need To Know

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa will voice the character of Frosty the Snowman in an upcoming live-action film of the same name.

At the moment, Jason Momoa is in negotiations to star as Frosty the Snowman in the film. If the deal is sealed, Momoa will voice Frosty in the live-action/CG hybrid, reports variety.com.

Jason Momoa will also produce the Warner Bros project. The actor’s “Aquaman” was a massive hit for the Hollywood studio, raking in $1.14 billion at the worldwide box office. The studio is also developing a sequel.

The character Frosty the Snowman comes from the popular Christmas song written by Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson. It was first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys in 1950 after the success of Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa will next be seen in sci-fi saga “Dune” as Duncan Idaho. Opening up about his part in the film, the hunk was quoted in a conversation with Ellen Degeneres saying, “I’ve never been part of something so big… I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who’s kind of a master swordsman who’s made the right-hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac. He’s the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that’s when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays.”

Jason Momoa became a global rage after the humongous success of Auqaman. The film also featured Amber Heard in a pivotal role. However, the fate of the actress in the sequel to the film is unknown owing to her ugly legal battle with actor Johnny Depp.

