Lilo & Stitch is one of the biggest blockbusters of this year, having been released last month. People associated with the movie were rejoicing about its success, and amid that came tragic news—David Hekili Kanui Bell passed away. His sister shared the news recently, and to know further deets, keep scrolling below.

Here’s what we know about his personal life

Bell studied at Kalani High School and Punahou School. His Facebook page revealed that he lived in Waimea before his death and was employed as an assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. Bell had earned recognition for his roles in both television and film. His most memorable one is from the recent Disney live-action remake.

David Hekili Kanui Bell passes away at 57

David Hekili Kanui Bell’s sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, shared a Facebook post announcing the actor’s death on June 16. However, she did not disclose the cause of death. The Lilo & Stitch star’s sister wrote, “David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew… His ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge, and Pidgen to da Max… made him a diamond in the rough.”

Heartfelt reactions pour in from family, friends, and fans

One of the users wrote, “So sorry Jalene – sending you big hugs and prayers your way.”

Another said, “I’m so sorry to hear about your loss. Thank you for sharing his beautiful story. His scenes in Lilo & Stitch were funny and memorable. Much love and aloha to you and your ohana.”

“He will be missed. Loved seeing him and talking to him when he was on Island for UH Football,” added one person.

One shared, “I met him at the pre screening of lilo and stitch. He was very kind to me and my mother. David was her favorite character in the movie, I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Another said, “Sorry for your loss, he was the most kind heart man ever. In the short while I worked with him at Kona Airport. Sending prayers and love to your family.”

A user wrote, “So sorry Jalene, this is so sad. Sending love, hugs, and prayers.”

And, “I was so surprised and sad at the same time, sorry for your loss.”

What role did he play in the $800 million+ blockbuster?

In Lilo & Stitch, David Hekili Kanui Bell plays a supporting role. His character is called the ‘Big Hawaiian Dude’ and ‘Shave Ice Guy.’ He humorously drops his shaved ice treat upon spotting an alien portal. Although he was not a main character, his role left a mark in people’s memories. He shared the BTS moment of this scene on his Instagram handle, where he has 4,362 followers, and his character, Shave Ice Guy, is mentioned in the bio.

More on his professional front

According to Deadline‘s report, Bell’s social media profiles revealed he was a SAG-AFTRA member who appeared in episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., both CBS procedural dramas. His Facebook page also hinted at additional projects in the works. His IMDb Pro profile shows that he was in post-production for The Wrecking Crew, an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios action-comedy featuring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa as two very different half-brothers forced to team up and solve the conspiracy surrounding their father’s murder in Hawaii.

