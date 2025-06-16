Hollywood actor Will Smith has delivered countless stellar performances over his prolific acting career. The 56-year-old star has impressed cinephiles worldwide in films like Independence Day, Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, Aladdin, and with his Oscar-winning role in the biographical sports drama King Richard. But there are also some iconic films he could have starred in. One such movie was a mind-bending Christopher Nolan sci-fi flick (and no, it’s not Interstellar). Read on to find out which film he turned down and why.

The Christopher Nolan Film That Will Smith Turned Down

Will Smith has revealed in a recent interview with the radio station Kiss Xtra (as reported by HuffPost) that he turned down a role in Christopher Nolan’s hit sci-fi heist action film Inception (2010). Although it’s not confirmed, the role he rejected was most likely the lead part, which was eventually played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Here’s Why Will Smith Said No To Inception

Will Smith also admitted that he turned down Inception because he “didn’t get it.” He further said that “I’ve never said that out loud… And now that I think about it, it’s those movies that go into those alternate realities, they don’t pitch well.”

What Was Inception All About

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film follows a skilled thief, Cobb (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), who can steal secrets by entering people’s dreams. To clear his criminal history, he accepts an almost impossible assignment of planting an idea in someone’s mind. He assembles a team to complete the mission, but must face dangerous consequences as he dives deeper into layered dreams. The film also features Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine in key roles.

Inception – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds a critics’ score of 87% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and a user rating of 8.8/10 on IMDb.

Where To Watch Inception On OTT?

The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar OTT platforms in India.

Other Popular Films Rejected By Will Smith

Not just Inception, Will Smith could have been a part of several other popular films as well if he had said yes. The list (via Screenrant) includes The Matrix, Django Unchained, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Rush Hour, among others.

Inception Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Meet Tom Hanks’ Talented Sons: A Look Into The Hanks Family Legacy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News