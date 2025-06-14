Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have officially called it quits after nearly eight years of dating, and the details behind their breakup are finally starting to surface. Turns out, things didn’t fall apart overnight. From dragging feet on wedding plans to clashing views on kids, sources say the couple hit several bumps, and this time, they couldn’t bounce back.

Why Did Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Break Up?

Insiders close to the duo told Page Six that Dakota Johnson was “sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding.” The Fifty Shades star reportedly grew frustrated with the lack of progress on tying the knot. While whispers of their engagement have been floating since 2020, it seems no actual date was ever locked in.

Meanwhile, another issue loomed large, which is kids. Chris Martin, father to two children (Apple, 21, and Moses, 19) from his previous marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow, was reluctant to grow his family.

Dakota Johnson, conversely, was receptive to the idea of motherhood in the future. That difference, insiders say, became harder to ignore over time. “They broke up over Chris Martin not wanting to have more kids,” another source told Page Six.

Their age gap (for those unversed, Martin is 48, Johnson is 35) reportedly added fuel to the fire. The duo was noted for maintaining a discreet presence.

However, murmurs of turbulence followed them over the years. They even experienced a brief split in 2019 before reuniting. The breakup reportedly hit the 50 Shades actress hard. “Dakota wanted this relationship to work. She not only loves Chris, but his two kids, and that loss feels incredibly painful,” a source told The Sun.

People reports that Dakota Johnson and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have split. pic.twitter.com/wlhnQRHNFC — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 4, 2025

Still, the decision to part ways was mutual, not messy. “The decision to end things was amicable, but Dakota is finding it hard. Over the past year, it became clear that their relationship had stalled and wasn’t moving forwards.”

Supporters had long speculated about nuptials, particularly after the Hollywood starlet was seen wearing a sizable emerald ring in 2020. But those close to the couple claimed they were in “no rush to get married.” It seems like that slow pace turned into a dead end.

To make matters more complicated, their hectic work schedules may have played a part too. The singer is still globe-trotting with Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, while Dakota Johnson’s been busy with back-to-back projects like Materialists and Verity. The distance and grind of two busy careers didn’t help matters.

“They made some beautiful memories as a family and it’ll be hard for both of them to move on after such a long relationship but they will do it,” said another source. This time, sources say, the split “feels final.” Following years of intermittent buzz, it appears this story has come to a definitive end.

