There have been many legendary hosts on Saturday Night Live over the decades, but few have assimilated with the viewers like Tom Hanks. Hanks has emerged as one of the beloved cast members of SNL due to his easy charm, keen sense of humor, and friendly demeanor. Hanks has provided us with some of the most memorable moments in the show since his early days. Let’s look back at some of his most memorable Saturday Night Live moments.

5. Tom Hanks’ SNL debut (1985)

At 29, Tom Hanks made his SNL debut in Season 11, Episode 5. The show was in the middle of a cast and producer reboot, and Hanks brought a spark of fun that the audience instantly latched onto. In the cold open, he played an Entertainment Tonight host, and despite being new to the sketch format, he nailed the tone. Hanks later called it the most exciting moment of his career up to that point. He even sat in on the writing sessions, something rare for a host at the time.

4. Wayne’s World Roadie Sketch (1990)

In a fan-favorite sketch from February 1990, Hanks joined Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Barry, the roadie for Aerosmith. It was peak ’90s energy, with Hanks completely leaning into the absurdity of the Wayne’s World universe. He blended in so well, you’d think he’d been doing this sketch for years.

34 years ago, on Feb. 17, 1990, Tom Hanks hosted the show for the 4th time (with musical guest Aerosmith)! It would be Mike Meyer’s first episode as a repertory cast member and he would celebrate it with one of the most iconic Wayne’s World sketches ever.

3. Mr. Short-Term Memory (1988 – 1990)

One of his most beloved characters, Mr. Short-Term Memory (aka Jeff Morrow), was an ad exec who couldn’t remember anything beyond a few seconds. Created by Conan O’Brien, this sketch played like a light-hearted Memento and showcased Hanks’ ability in humor.

2. David S. Pumpkins (2016)

Possibly Hanks’ most viral SNL moment was when he made an appearance as David S. Pumpkins in 2016 for a Halloween sketch titled Haunted Elevator. With his bizarre orange suit, creepy confidence, and catchphrase “Any questions?” the character was so random and hilarious that it took the internet by storm.

7 years ago, on Oct. 22 2016, Tom Hanks hosted #SNL for the ninth time, where he unleashed David S Pumpkins upon an unsuspecting public.

1. Black Jeopardy (2016)

Wearing a MAGA hat and an eagle tee, Hanks played Doug, a Trump voter who surprisingly connects with the other contestants on Black Jeopardy. What began as a setup for a clash turned into a subtle and humorous commentary as Hanks provided some of the best answers on the show, successfully impressing the viewers.

BREAKING: Tom Hanks is on SNL making baseless jokes about Trump and MAGA supporters being racist. I seriously can’t wait for that Epstein list to come out.

Back in 1990, Tom Hanks not only hosted SNL for the fifth time but also coined the concept of the “Five-Timers Club,” showcasing his dominance over the show. Hanks’ SNL performance has proved his ability as a great host. Whether playing a forgetful goof or a Halloween oddball, he brings sincerity and timing that always land.

