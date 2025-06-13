Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most talented, hardworking, and successful actresses of this generation and has garnered quite a few accolades. Even though she started as a child actress, Millie gained massive popularity after featuring in the smash-hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. She beautifully transitioned into a lead actress and even appeared in film series like Enola Holmes, earning much appreciation.

Millie is now a married 21-year-old. She tied the knot with rock band legend Jon Bongiovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, in 2024. Ever since they started dating, the duo has been serving couple goals. She is also an executive producer, owns a beauty and fashion brand, Florence by Mills, takes care of her farm, and does many things that no one can imagine at her age. But most importantly, she is known for her fantastic acting skills. So, let’s look at all of her movies and TV shows.

7. The Electric State (2025)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 14%

: 14% Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Plot: Even though Millie Bobby Brown’s partnership with Netflix has been quite successful so far, her latest film with Chris Pratt on the platform, The Electric State, couldn’t make an impact. The storyline revolves around an alternate version of the 1990s where humans have exiled robots to another land, and Millie, as Michelle (an orphan), travels to the land of robots to find her brother. This was a big-budget film, and the Russo brothers tried to incorporate many things, but it couldn’t meet the expectations and got mixed reviews from the viewers.

6. Intruders (2014)

Streaming On : Prime Video, Hulu

: Prime Video, Hulu RT Score : 39%

: 39% Director: Daniel Stamm

Plot: Before her career skyrocketed with Stranger Things, Intruders was Millie Bobby Brown’s first actual television role. Before this thriller series premiered in 2014, she took minor and cameo roles in projects like Once Upon A Time In Wonderland, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS. But in Intruders, Millie was part of the main cast and proved to everyone that she had what it takes to be an actress at the age of nine. She was seen playing Madison O’Donnell, a young girl who suffered from nightmares and strange headaches after meeting a stranger at the beach.

5. Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019)

Streaming On : Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Apple TV+

: Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and Apple TV+ RT: 42%

42% Director: Michael Dougherty

Plot: In 2019, Millie Bobby Brown joined the Godzilla movie franchise as Madison Russell. She played the daughter of a paleobiologist working with an eco-terrorist organization. She ends up helping her dad to stop her mom from setting the monsters free in a world to wipe out the humans. The film also features Vera Farmiga in another lead character. Millie was widely appreciated for her performance.

4. Damsel (2024)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT: 56%

56% Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Plot: In Netflix’s original movie Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown can be seen playing Elodie, the elder daughter of Lord Bayford. The storyline revolves around Elodie, who receives a proposal to marry Queen Isabelle of Aurea’s son, Prince Harry. In the dark fantasy drama, Elodie falls for a trap set by the Queen, who sacrificed her to a Dragon to keep her kingdom’s safety and prosperity. What happens by the end of the film is worth watching.

3. Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV+

Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV+ RT: 76%

76% Director: Adam Wingard

Plot: Millie Bobby Brown reprised her role for the second time as Madison in Godzilla vs Kong, which was released in 2021. In this movie, she is no longer a young girl and takes the baton to lead the film in its right direction. Although it was more about monsters fighting each other, Millie really proved her worth as an actress in the making.

2. Enola Holmes 1 & 2 (2020, 2022)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT: 91% (Part 1) 93% (Part 2)

91% (Part 1) 93% (Part 2) Director: Harry Bradbeer

One of the most successful film series of Millie’s career has to be Enola Holmes. Both of the films need to be mentioned in this list. She led the series by herself, proving her worth as a versatile actress. Millie plays the titular character, the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. She portrayed the character with full honesty and innocence, and even reprised the role in Enola Holmes 2. Millie is currently gearing up for the third movie of the series.

1. Stranger Things (2016-2025)

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT: 92%

92% Director: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

From Millie Bobby Brown’s filmography, Stranger Things will always be the highest-ranked project. The series first premiered on Netflix in 2016 when she was just 11 years old, and now the show is gearing up for its fifth and final season, when she is 21 years old and married. Can you imagine? Millie plays Eleven, an experimental kid with telekinesis as her superpower in this sci-fi thriller series. The drama is about how Eleven fights the monsters who come through another door to the world with the help of her friends.

These are all Millie Bobby Brown’s films and TV shows ranked. Let us know which are your favorites!

