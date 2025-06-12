Drake and controversy have become parallel. However, the latest one started when Kendrick Lamar dissed the rapper by accusing him of liking underage girls in his 2024 song Not Like Us. The controversial lyrics read, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young. Tryna strike a chord, and it’s probably A-minorrrrrr.” The song might have won many awards, but it left people talking about Drake’s nature, especially fueled by his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown.

Although the rapper denied the accusation that was made against him, his complicated history of talking and being friends with underage girls, including Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown, created the fuss. Several people called out Drake over the issue, and the controversy blew up, becoming a hot topic of discussion. So, was there anything between him and Millie? How did their friendship begin? Scroll ahead to know everything about them!

Millie Bobby Brown really took Drake as her +1 to the Netflix Golden Globes Party pic.twitter.com/HeuoaYvo0n — New Branches (@new_branches) January 8, 2018

How Did Millie Bobby Brown & Drake Meet?

The Stranger Things actress first met Drake when she attended his concert in Brisbane, Australia. They bonded backstage and became friends. Photos started circulating from the time they hung out, and it made quite a buzz online. In an interview with Access Hollywood during Emmys 2018, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her friendship with the rapper and said, “I love him. I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model.”

She further added, “You know we text – we just texted each other the other day and he was like “I miss you so much” and I was like “I miss you more”. He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him and I’m so excited.” Later on in the interview, she also revealed that he used to give her advice on boys as well.

In another incident, during the SAG Awards 2018, the Enola Holmes actress talked about Drake again. While speaking to E! News, she said at that time, “Drake is my man! I love Drake! He’s amazing. … This moment was amazing. I was in his dressing room with my whole family. He invited me to the show, and I was like, ‘Just wanna say hi!’ and I was like, ‘Oh, my god.’ He was having a fangirl moment. Or a fanboy moment. I was having a fangirl moment. A whole moment. And I’ll never forget it. It was a Drake moment.”

Millie Bobby Brown & Drake’s Response To The Controversy

Soon enough, controversy erupted about their friendship. Millie even took to her Instagram stories to defend their bond and slam down the haters. She had written (per Teen Vogue), “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… For real.” On the other hand, Drake wrote a song Another Late Night, in which the lyric goes, “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look. Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin.’”

Years later, Drake and Millie Bobby Brown’s friendship got criticized because of Kendrick Lamar’s diss. Although Millie stayed quiet this time, the rapper gave a befitting response through his track The Heart Part 6. In this song, he raps, “Only f***ing with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns / I’d never look twice at no teenager.”

Drake finally addresses the rumors about him & Millie Bobby Brown pic.twitter.com/gweZGwlCxC — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) October 6, 2023

Their friendship began when Millie Bobby Brown was just 13, while Drake was 31. What do you think about this controversy?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Road To Perdition: Analyzing Tom Hanks’ Dark Turn In The Crime Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News