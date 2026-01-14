Stranger Things 5 continues its unstoppable run on Netflix, delivering a massive surge in viewership within just a week. The final season has officially crossed 115 million views, triggering a dramatic climb on Netflix’s all-time English TV rankings, where it jumped from the 9th rank in a single week. The sharp rise once again highlights the global craze surrounding the Hawkins saga and its record-breaking OTT performance. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Over the years, the show has launched the careers of its young cast, turned Eleven into a pop-culture phenomenon, and delivered villains like the Demogorgon and Vecna that left a lasting impact on viewers. With the 5th season serving as the final chapter, the season brings long-running storylines to a close, raises the stakes to their highest level yet, and delivers an emotional farewell that fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for.

Stranger Things 5 OTT Verdict Week 7

According to the data provided by Netflix, Stranger Things 5 is ranked #3 on the weekly top 10 list of most-viewed English-language shows. In the week of January 5-11, the Millie Bobby Brown starrer on Netflix has accumulated 9.3 million views. Also, the 5th season has been watched for 96.4 million hours in its seventh week of streaming on Netflix. It is still a #1 show in around five countries worldwide, while Stranger Things 5 is trending in 91 countries.

Jumps from #9 to #6 on Netflix’s all-time English shows list in a single week!

The cumulative viewership of the sci-fi show has reached 115 million views, and with that, it has experienced a significant jump in viewership in a single week. In its final week of streaming, the show was the all-time 9th most-watched English-language show on Netflix. With its seventh week of views, Stranger Things 5 is the all-time 6th most-viewed English-language show on Netflix.

Check out the all-time top 10 most-viewed English-language shows on Netflix

1. Wednesday: Season 1 – 252.1 million views

2. Adolescence – 142.6 million views

3. Stranger Things 4 – 140.7 million views

4. Wednesday Season 2 – 119.3 million views

5. Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 115.6 million views

6. Stranger Things 5 – 115.0 million views

7. Bridgerton Season 1 – 113.3 million views

8. The Queen’s Gambit – 112.8 million views

9. Bridgerton Season 3 – 106.0 million views

10. The Night Agent Season 1 – 98.2 million views

Stranger Things 5, along with all the other seasons, is streaming on Netflix.

