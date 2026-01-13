Amidst the business drama, corporate espionage, trauma, and romance, the new year is set to really elevate the temperature on The Young and the Restless. The soap opera is about to switch gears and lead to some major chaos, and here’s what we know about stuff in store for the characters.

The Young and the Restless: Storylines To Expect In 2026

During a chat with TV Insider, head writer Josh Griffith spoke about what is next for the characters of the show. “It’s going to be Jess Walton‘s 40th anniversary, so that’s a milestone that we will definitely recognize,” he said, referring to the character’s arc. The Victor and Jack rivalry has reignited.

“There’s going to be massive, massive fallout for Jack and Diane off of some of Victor and Nikki’s actions to slap Jack down,” Josh shared, and then he continued to add, “Cane’s return is going to force Victor and Jack from hating each other to having to work together for the greater good.”

Josh then stated that the AI program storyline will “wreak its havoc on the dynasties of Genoa City” and will include Billy and Phyllis finally coming out on top, but at some price. The Bill and Sally romance is going well, but she will have to wonder “whether she really knows Billy as well as she thought.”

Then there’s the mystery that will tie Devon, Abby, Mariah, Tessa, and Daniel into the mix. Christine will also be back to “put back on her lawyer hat and help someone who’s in big trouble.” Matt will continue to cause new problems for Nick, Sharon, Noah, Sienna, and the Newman family.

“We’re heading towards a huge showdown that will incorporate a lot of aspects of the past in a very dramatic way,” the EP revealed. Victoria and Nate’s romance will reignite, but for how long is the question. As for Cane, it remains to be seen whether there is a future with Lily and if she will forgive him.

“Adam and Chelsea will be forced to tap back into the darker aspects of their characters to help Victor protect the Newman legacy,” the scribe pointed out. Holden will continue to be involved in the Audra, Claire, and Kyle mix as secrets continue to remain a mystery and the tensions rise.

“Audra and Holden are going to do everything they can to keep their past a secret, and Claire is going to do everything she can to bring it out into the light,” Josh hinted. And then lastly, Michael and Lauren will continue to struggle with him being sucked back into Victor’s world and his problems.

