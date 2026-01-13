This new year promises some big fireworks on The Bold and the Beautiful as the soap opera returns to its famous fashion rivalries. This time, it’s about to be Forrester vs Logan-Spencer. Additionally, some young adult drama, triangles, and weddings will cause chaos. Here’s what we know.

The Bold And The Beautiful: Storylines To Expect In 2026

During a conversation with TV Insider, head writer and executive producer Bradley Bell shared what the show has in store for the audience. First up, the Forrester vs Spencer rivalry is about to gain traction. He stated, “We’re really fortifying our families. We’re going to have some fashion drama.”

This is a return to the original fashion rivalries, dazzling the show, especially the Forrester vs Spectra one. Katie is determined to do well and is fueled by her sister Brooke’s doubts and insecurities. Bill has become a man who cares about family more than money and toughness amid the fresh rivalry.

Eric has rebellion on his mind. He’s the founder of Forrester Creations and “always felt that he would have a place there until the end,” which is why he is now “going to find a new avenue to channel his passion, which is design.” Meanwhile, another Spencer and Forrester rivalry will see both Will and RJ.

“Daphne is an incredibly successful woman in fashion and fragrance, but she fell for Carter, and Carter didn’t see it. Now he sees it clear as day that she is the one who knows him and loves him and understands him, and he is determined to make her his bride,” Bradley shared about the couple.

He added that the two will get married and want to start a family together. “We’re going to see a completely different side to Daphne,” he added. On the other hand, the love triangle between Taylor, Deacon, and Sheila will get fiery. This was done after concluding the Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke triangle.

“It’s been decades, and at some point, Ridge can only be in the middle of something without being too cruel for so long,” the EP mused and added, “I wanted her to find a man who totally appreciates her for the knockout that she is, and it happens with Deacon.” Meanwhile, Sheila is simply unaware.

“Sheila thinks Taylor really saved their marriage — and in a way she has — so she’s grateful to Taylor, but little does she know that these psychiatric sessions have a little heat in them. And when she finds out, watch out,” the writer teased. Steffy will be featured as she worries about her dear mother.

“Steffy is really determined to protect her family and not allow Taylor to go down this path at all,” the producer mentioned. And then lastly, Hope and Deke, who are Deacon’s kids, will be “trying to get their dad to leave Sheila.”

