There might be many families in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, but none is as important as the Forrester family. They are the core of the soap opera and the basis on which the show is based, whether it’s their equations or their fashion design house, Forrester Creations, which plays a pivotal role in the plot.

The show is based on fashion and complicated equations of the reigning families in Los Angeles. Here’s how the Forrester family tree looks, and which of the characters are active on the hit daytime drama at the moment.

The Bold & The Beautiful: The Forrester Family Tree Explained

First Generation

Eric Forrester

John Forrester †

Second Generation

Ridge Forrester

Thorne Forrester

Felicia Forrester

Kristen Forrester

Angela Forrester †

Rick Forrester

Bridget Forrester

Jessica Forrester

John Forrester Jr.

Ivy Forrester

Third Generation

Thomas Forrester

Steffy Forrester

Phoebe Forrester †

Aly Forrester †

Dino Damiano

Zende Forrester-Dominguez

RJ Forrester

Eric Forrester III †

Lizzy Forrester

Nicole Marone †

Logan Knight

Electra Forrester

Fourth Generation

Douglas Forrester

Kelly Spencer

Hayes Finnegan

The Bold & The Beautiful: Active Forresters

Eric Forrester (played by John McCook)

Eric is the patriarch of the family and a major shareholder of Forrester Creations. He is currently married to Donna Logan.

Ridge Forrester (played by Thorsten Kaye)

Ridge is Stephanie Forrester and Massimo Marone’s son as well as Eric Forrester’s adoptive and legal son. He is also the Co-CEO of Forrester Creations with his daughter. Ridge is currently married to Brooke Logan.

Bridget Forrester (played by Ashley Jones)

Bridget is Brooke Logan and Eric Forrester’s daughter, who is a doctor.

Ivy Forrester (played by Ashleigh Brewer)

Ivy is Claire and John Forrester’s daughter, who works as a jewelry designer at Forrester Creations at the moment.

Thomas Forrester (played by Matthew Atkinson)

Thomas is Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester’s son. He is Steffy’s brother and a minor shareholder of Forrester. He used to be the lead designer there.

Steffy Forrester (played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)

Steffy is Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester’s daughter. She is the co-CEO of Forrester, alongside her father. Steffy is happily married to Finn Finnegan.

Zende Forrester-Dominguez (played by Delon de Metz)

Zende is Kristen Forrester and Antonio Dominguez’s adoptive son, and his birth parents are unknown. He is a designer at Forrester Creations.

Electra Forrester (played by Laneya Grace)

Electra is John Jr. Forrester’s daughter. She is a jewelry designer at Forrester Creations and is dating Will Spencer at the moment.

Kelly Forrester-Spencer (played by Sophia Parras McKinley)

Kelly is Steffy Forrester and Liam Spencer’s daughter. She is 10 years old.

Hayes Forrester-Finnegan (played by Bryan Garlick)

Hayes is Steffy Forrester and Finn Finnegan’s son. He is five years old.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Valley Persian Style: Premiere Date, Cast Details & What We Know About Bravo Spinoff Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News