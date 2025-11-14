The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna looking at a photo of Will from her prison cell and vowing not to lose him. On the other hand, Electra and Will settled into the beach house, excited to start a new chapter together despite Luna being pregnant and ruining their relationship.

The drama, romance, reunions, joy, planning, fashion, and more are about to be elevated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 14, 2025

The final episode of the week features Steffy and Finn getting romantic. The two have been through a lot over the last couple of years and have finally found some peace. Steffy recently returned home after a trip with the kids, and it seems she is making up for some solo time with Finn now.

The couple hasn’t gotten a romantic reprieve for a while now, considering all the drama that surrounds them. Will this moment give them the comfort and companionship they were looking forward to? Dealing with psychos, murderers, crazy parents, obsessive daughters, and more can be taxing.

They deserve a break from the nonstop chaos and are making the most of it. On the other hand, Luna plans her escape. Not a moment goes by that her brain does not connect a plot to use to her advantage. Right now, she is not happy about being in jail and away from her obsession, aka Will.

To make matters worse, she used a guard’s phone to check up on him and saw that he had moved into the beach house with his girlfriend, Electra. Her plan of getting pregnant by raping Will clearly did not help her stay attached to him. And now rotting away in jail, she is more determined to get back.

Luna’s jealousy is green with envy, and this recent move is fueling her even further to find a way out of jail and back into terrorizing Will with her cheap antics. Luna’s delusional fantasies are being threatened by the reality of Will being in love with Electra, and she is not going to let this pass her by.

How will she find a way out of prison? Is she going to observe and then find a loophole that ensures her safe exit from jail? Will it even work or not?

