In the previous week, The Bold and the Beautiful featured everyone being shocked on seeing Remy as Deke’s boyfriend. Taylor and Deacon got even closer during the therapy sessions. Meanwhile, Deke was left shocked upon finding out that Remy was Electra’s stalker, who had created her deepfakes.

The drama, the secrets, the plotting, the romance, the guilt, the fury, the trust breaks, and more are getting heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Finn paying an impromptu visit to Steffy. Despite the last couple of issues they have faced, most of them revolving around Luna, Steffy, and Finn have stayed strong. After Liam’s fake health diagnosis created by Grace, Steffy took a quick trip to rewind.

She recently returned home and has been catching up on everything that happened while she was gone. This also means Steffy and Finn did not have a lot of quality time together lately. As they process the reality of Luna raping Will and being pregnant with his child, they have a lot ot discuss.

When Finn pays Steffy an impromptu visit, is he set to give her a surprise visit at work? It has been a while since he visited Forrester Creations after all. On the other hand, Ridge makes a suggestion after reminding Brooke of Bill’s involvement in freeing Luna. The two recently got married again

And while their romance has been constant, they are also chatting about the recent events around town. Especially when it comes to Luna, who has been the hot topic. Ridge is worried that Bill could do something stupid again, just like he did last time, when he not only freed her but also got her pardoned.

Ridge thinks Bill is the one to blame for all the mess Luna has caused since he was the one who set her free. What suggestion does he have now, and how will Brooke react to it? Will this help keep Luna in jail? Will any of them find out that Luna has already started plotting to break free?

