The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Electra having a heartbreaking moment thinking of Luna’s pregnancy and her future with Will. After all, she may have accepted the hard truth, but it hasn’t been easy for her to deal with the tragic twist of events after Luna r*ped Will.

From curious moments and invitations to suggestions and romance, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Finn paying an impromptu visit to Steffy. Is this about Luna or something else instead? Meanwhile, Ridge makes a suggestion after reminding Brooke of Bill’s involvement in freeing Luna. Is he being dubious about what Bill might do this time around?

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

When Deke is curious if Taylor told the entire truth, what will he do to find out? Daphne states that Carter will have to work to prove that he’s the man for her. Will he be able to pass the test? On the other hand, Steffy insists that her mother, Taylor, would love to come to open mic night.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Will is ecstatic that Katie is moving back in with Bill, and his parents will be together. How long will this last? Will this be a lengthy reconciliation for Bill and Katie? Or will it be short-term? Hope confides in Steffy about Sheila and Deacon’s therapy sessions. How will she react to this particular news?

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Luna looks at a photo of Will from prison and vows not to lose him. What is next on her radar, considering how desperate she is to get out of prison? Electra and Will settle into the beach house. Is this happiness going to be short-lived as Luna has a target on their back? Or will they persevere?

Friday, November 14, 2025

The final episode of the week features Steffy and Finn getting romantic. Will this help them solidify their love even more? And then lastly, Luna plans her escape. Will she be successful or will her ideas fail this time?

