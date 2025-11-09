Barney & Friends is regarded as one of the most memorable children’s television series to date. The show premiered on PBS in 1992 and was created by Sheryl Leach, Dennis DeShazer, and Kathryn O’Rourke Parker. It was based on a purple dinosaur, Barney, and his young friends who shared adventures and made learning fun.

The show emphasized the importance of caring, sharing, and friendship. Over its nearly two-decade run, numerous children were cast in the show, and here we have listed some popular names and what they are doing now.

Selena Gomez

The gorgeous actress-singer appeared in the sixth and seventh seasons of the show Barney & Friends. She played the character of Gianna and had a recurring role from 2002 to 2004. Presently, Gomez is among the most recognized names in Hollywood.

Selena Gomez is now a popular actress, singer, producer, and entrepreneur. She also starred in other famous shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and Only Murders in the Building. Furthermore, she released numerous chartbuster music albums and successfully runs her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Demi Lovato

In the show, Demi played the character of Angela from 2002 to 2004. She was seen in seasons 7 and 8 of the series. She is presently a renowned singer, actress, and mental health advocate. Her music career began shortly after her role in Barney & Friends, and she has since released numerous successful albums.

Demi Lovato has also acted in several successful projects, including the Camp Rock series, Sonny with a Chance, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Glee, and Will & Grace, among others.

Pia Hamilton

Pia Hamilton played the character of Min on the show for the first three seasons. She also appeared in several home-video specials. She is known for the most appearances on the show.

She has built a career in dance and performing arts. Pia owns a dance studio, named Intrigue Dance & Performing Arts Center, in Chicago.

Jaren Lewison

Actor Jaren Lewison played the character of Joshua on Barney & Friends for seasons 12–13. Lewison secured his breakthrough role as Ben Gross in the Netflix teen comedy-drama Never Have I Ever franchise.

The show aired from 2020 to 2023 and earned him significant popularity. He also acted in Away and Back, A Horse Tale, 90 Feet from Home, Bad Fairy, Tag, and more.

Malese Jow

Malese played a supporting role in the 1997 Barney & Friends episode titled Pennies, Nickels, Dimes. She played the character of one of the girls at the tea party.

Jow has become a well-established actress, with prominent roles such as Lucy Stone in Big Time Rush, Geena Fabiano in Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous, and Anna in The Vampire Diaries.

Jackson Pace

The actor played a character named Adam on the show for season 10 in 2006. He appeared in two episodes: “Pets” and “Mother Goose”.

Over the years, he has worked hard on his acting skills and has appeared in the Showtime series Homeland and The Walking Dead.

Debby Ryan

Debby Ryan made her acting debut with a straight-to-DVD film named Barney: Let’s Go to the Firehouse.

After Barney & Friends, she went on to work on shows such as The Suite Life on Deck, Jessie, Night Teeth, Radio Rebel, 16 Wishes, and more. She gained a massive fan following with the show Insatiable.

Barney & Friends was a cult classic show that also became the launchpad for numerous young talents. Some of these kids went on to become Hollywood’s biggest stars, inspiring millions to follow their dreams. However, each one of them carries forward the valuable lessons of kindness and creativity taught by the purple dinosaur.

