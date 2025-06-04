In her two-decade career, Selena Gomez has earned a lot of accolades as a singer and as an actress. Even though many might recognize her from the Disney Channel show, Wizards Of Waverly Place, she started her career at the early age of seven with Barney and Friends, a hit TV show which first aired in 1992.

The show was hugely popular among kids as Barney was a T-rex dinosaur who used to spread educational messages through songs. Gomez tasted success and fame with this show. She first appeared in the show in 2002 and continued to be a part of Barney and Friends till 2004. It was her debut as an actress. Scroll further to know more about the start of her acting career with Barney.

Selena Gomez’s First Step As An Actress

Even though Barney and Friends began airing in 1992, Selena Gomez took part in it in 2002. She played the character, Giana, in seasons 7 and 8. In the show, Giana used to live with her parents and had a Mexican lineage. Her role was not only entitled to acting, but she also explored singing and playing with Barney in the show. However, she had a very limited screen time, but that sitcom played a stepping stone in her career.

Many might not know that Selena had appeared in an uncredited cameo in Barney’s Christmas Star episode before making her actual debut in Barney and Friends season 7. In an interview with International Business Times (via Sportskeeda), the producer Linda Houston had appreciated Sel’s acting and presence of mind. She had said, “Selena started out really strong.”

Selena Gomez’s Life After Barney and Friends

Post Barney and Friends, Selena devoted all of her time to creating music, but she would continue to sell Barney merchandise at her concerts in the initial phase. After featuring in the show, she also explored the acting genre by taking up roles in several other TV shows, including Wizards Of Waverly Place. But Barney had taken a huge part of her life. So much so that in one of the interviews with People, she mentioned that she still knows the words of Barney classics.

The Calm Down singer had cherished her experience on the show, and while talking about it, she once claimed in an interview with Early Show co-anchor Maggie Rodrigues, “I learned everything from that show. So it’s such a wonderful memory for me. A lot of people would be embarrassed to say they were on ‘Barney’ but I embrace the fact, and I had such a wonderful time doing that show.”

Even though Selena faced a lot of difficulties, as many would make fun of her in her school, her life changed completely after featuring in Barney and Friends. Well, did you know that the songstress had made her debut with this show? Let us know.

