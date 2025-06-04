Netflix is gearing up for a wild new action comedy that brings together Jason Momoa and Andy Samberg for the first time. The global streaming platform came out on top after a heated bidding race that saw several studios and streamers competing, and now they have secured the untitled project which will be set in Momoa’s home turf, Hawaii.

The Movie Details

Even though the storyline remains locked up tight, what’s known till now is enough to turn heads. According to Deadline, the movie pairs two powerhouses from completely different lanes with Momoa bringing his larger-than-life action presence, and Samberg, with his comedic style. Their collaboration is already generating a buzz, especially with the script being handled by Rob Klein and John Solomon, both known for their work on Saturday Night Live.

The production duties will be taken up by Samberg’s Party Over Here and Momoa’s On The Roam but a director has yet to be chosen.

Jason Momoa’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Momoa, of course, has been front and center in a string of major franchises. From ruling the seas as Aquaman to going full throttle as Dante Reyes in Fast X, and slicing through deserts in Dune, he’s kept his plate full. Earlier this year, he added a blockbuster win with Minecraft: The Movie, which raked in nearly $950 million worldwide.

His upcoming projects include Chief of War for Apple TV+, and also has roles lined up in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Animal Friends, The Wrecking Crew, and Dune 3. There are also talks going on for a key role in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot.

Andy Samberg’s Career Highlights and Upcoming Roles

Samberg’s path has been equally packed with hits, though in a different flavor. From sketch comedy fame on SNL to leading Brooklyn Nine-Nine as the lovable detective Jake Peralta, his comedic instincts have shaped his career. He’s voiced characters in the Hotel Transylvania series and shared the screen with Adam Sandler in That’s My Boy. Up next, he stars alongside Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Roses, a remake of the 1989 black comedy, which is set for release this August.

Fans can also expect him back as Ben Reilly in the third Spider-Verse movie, now slated for June 2027.

The production details for the Netflix project are still under wraps, with no confirmed start date.

