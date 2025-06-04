Season two of One Piece live action has been in the making for quite some time now. With updates trickling in slowly since production began in July last year, Netflix has been keeping its highly anticipated show quite under wraps. However, the OTT platform answered a few questions during its TUDUM event on June 1, 2025.

One Piece season 2 will be released on Netflix sometime in 2026. At the event, Netflix also announced a new character this season – Tony Tony Chopper. Voiced by Mikaela Hoover, this tiny character was introduced via a short teaser video. Hoover also took the facial capture of Chopper.

Netflix Introduces Chopper From The Live-Action One Piece Season 2

In the 88-second-long teaser video, Chopper hides behind a pole in an indoor room. Chopper is shy, nervous, and slips down the steps before revealing the release timeline for the next season. Chopper receives encouragement from people behind the camera, but does not look happy about it. Chopper runs away, scared and anxious, as the teaser concludes. This teaser gave a good insight into Chopper’s characteristics as a shy, cute, and reliable character.

Chopper is a reindeer-human hybrid character who is a doctor aboard the Straw Hats’ ship. He aims to heal any disease and travel the world helping those in need. Chopper is one of the most important characters in the anime, and his addition to the live-action certainly raises hopes about the story’s development.

About One Piece season 2

Season two of Netflix’s One Piece live adaptation sees the addition of Joe Tracz, who wrote Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. Matt Owens, who was season one’s writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner, returns in the same capacity for season two. However, he will be stepping down from his role after the production of season two to focus on his mental health. Steve Maeda, the co-showrunner for season 1, serves as executive producer this time.

The original main cast of the live-action from season 1, Iñaki Godoy (who plays Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji), will reprise their roles as well.

One Piece Season 2 Cast

The newly added cast members for One Piece season two are Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday (also known as Nefertari Vivi), Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 (also known as Crocodile), Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday (also known as Nico Robin), Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Mark Penwill as Chess, Anton David Jeftha as K.M. (known as Kuromarimo in the manga/anime), James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu.

