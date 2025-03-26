The One Piece franchise refuses to slow down, proving time and again that its legacy is far from over. With new manga volumes still rolling out and the anime deep into its 21st season, fans already have plenty to look forward to. But the excitement doesn’t stop there as Netflix is gearing up for the highly anticipated second season of its live-action adaptation, and now, a fresh spin-off is on the horizon.

A Fresh Spin-Off: Koisuru ONE PIECEy

A new project titled Koisuru ONE PIECE (also known as One Piece in Love) was recently revealed during AnimeJapan 2025, adding yet another layer to the ever-expanding world of One Piece.

The spin-off that has been adapted from the 2018 manga of the same name by Daiki Ihara, follows three high school students whose names bear a striking resemblance to members of the Straw Hat crew. Their passion leads them to form a fan club dedicated to the franchise, setting the stage for a fun and unique perspective on One Piece fandom.

The series, slated for release in April, will debut across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok in Japan.

Koisuru One Piece [One Piece in Love] spinoff official key visual pic.twitter.com/37wlUKqmMo — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 22, 2025

Toei Animation has already teased the project with an eye-catching visual featuring brand-new characters, and notable talents are on board to bring them to life. Ryōsuke Kanemoto (Little Witch Academia), Ayane Sakura (Sakamoto Days), and Yūichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen) will lend their voices to the series. Meanwhile, Yū Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya will handle directorial duties, with Toei Animation overseeing the animation process.

The Everlasting Legacy of One Piece

The One Piece phenomenon has been sailing strong since 1997, when Eiichiro Oda first introduced Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to claim the legendary treasure of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger.

Over the years, the series has shattered records, including a Guinness World Record in 2015 for the most copies published of a single comic book series by one author and with over 100 manga volumes and more than 1,000 anime episodes, its cultural impact remains unparalleled.

Guinness World Record for “The most copies published for the same manga series by a single author” goes to One Piece pic.twitter.com/A9yaAQr7ZA — Pirate Chests (@PirateChests) June 15, 2015

Adding to this success, Netflix’s live-action adaptation, released in 2023, proved to be a massive hit. Oda played an integral role in ensuring the show remained true to its roots, and his involvement paid off. The first season garnered widespread acclaim, boasting an 86% critics’ score and an impressive 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the show’s achievements didn’t stop there, as it even secured two Children’s and Family Emmy Awards in 2025, winning for Outstanding Stunt Coordination and Outstanding Original Song.

Now, with Season 2 confirmed and a fresh batch of cast members set to join the adventure, anticipation continues to build, though an official release date remains under wraps.

ONE PIECE SEASON 2 IS OFFICIALLY WRAPPED 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/HB82biMaDE — Netflix (@netflix) February 4, 2025

For those eager to immerse themselves in the world of One Piece, the anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Seeks Revenge & Tate Hides His Guilt While Kate Keeps Roman In The Dark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News