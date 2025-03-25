James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 marks his last directorial movie for Marvel, after this, he exited the franchise and stepped into the DC world. However, the film earned enough acclamation to remember his legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock was also seen in this movie. It might have seemed like a final appearance of many characters but when Poulter was asked about his return he responded with a lot of hope.

The upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are on the lineup. Explaining whether Poulter’s character Adam Warlock would ever return in this franchise, the actor talked about it during his promotion of his upcoming film Death of a Unicorn featuring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega. Scroll ahead.

When ComicBook.com asked Will Poulter whether he would be up for playing Adam Warlock in the next Marvel projects, the actor said, “Oh, dude, I’d love it. I had so much fun playing my character, and so, yeah, if they come calling, I’m definitely picking up.” Poulter’s character Warlock was first teased on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and then he was seen in the Vol 3. However, while this character had quite an importance in the comic series Avengers: Infinity War, people thought he would be seen in the movie adaptation when it was announced. But, they had deviated from the original source material, leaving Warlock behind.

Although Warlock appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, fans wanted to see more of Poulter’s character as it had more potential. However, this is the reason probably why Will Poulter has often talked about reprising his role despite Gunn’s absence. Previously in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he had shared, “I don’t have a clue, but I’m really keen to continue the evolution of the character and I really hope I get that chance.” He further added, “But I’m certainly not taking for granted how lucky I am to be in this third installment. Honestly, what an honor it is to have a character like this. I genuinely mean that.”

When he was asked what was his favorite part of his role as Warlock, Poulter stated, “We felt like the immaturity of Adam was not just fundamental to what is effectively his origin and his infancy, story-wise, but it was also an opportunity for humor. And once he is separated from his mother and once she has all but disappeared, that actually calls for him to mature, and that requires him to be more independent than you’ve seen him previously. And therein lies the comedy and the drama and the humor and the pathos of his journey.”

Well, would you want to see Will Poulter as Adam Warlock again?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Adolescence Is Leaving Viewers Stunned—But Have You Noticed This Haunting Final Detail Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News