The 1997 internationally acclaimed manga/anime, “One Piece,” holds no less than a godlike status for the Shounen community in the anime world. It’s one of the longest-running series in history, and even as of now, both its anime and manga are ongoing, going head-to-head with the latest modern legends in the industry like “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Demon Slayer,” “Chainsaw Man,” and “Vinland Saga.” This is precisely why the massive fan following, and the hype surrounding it is completely warranted and prove “One Piece’s” impact on anime.

The characters in “One Piece” are nearly as iconic as the series. Most of them have substantial individual fanbases owing to their larger-than-life, comically exaggerated personalities and equally over-the-top powers and character designs. Some characters, however, stand out more than the rest. Here are the four best characters in “One Piece.”

Zoro

Zoro is undeniably the most popular and liked character of “One Piece,” maybe even more than the protagonist himself. Zoro is the green-haired, moderately scarred, ‘eye candy’ of the Straw Hat Pirates — the perfect combination for all the fangirls to swoon over. But his looks are not the only good thing going on for him. Zoro is the pirates’ combatant and Luffy’s right-hand man. He’s not only strong but also very loyal to his pirate mates. He’s tenacious and does not give up easily. Ultimately, his attempts to come off as “cool and distant” fail entirely because of his exaggerated and comical outbursts and loud gag sequences, which add to his charm.

Luffy

Luffy, the protagonist of the show himself, is just like any other Shounen protagonist — cheerful, sweet, clueless, determined, and strong — and that’s precisely why he’s so popular. He’s not a conventionally bright or cool character, but his growth throughout the series makes him endearing to the general public. He’s also highly carefree and borderline dumb, and that makes up for some exciting and hilarious interactions with the other characters.

Boa Hancock

A strong, intimidating, self-made female character that’s really well-written? What’s there to not like? Boa Hancock initially came off as a spoiled, annoying, rich girl with nothing better to do than bring others down. However, after the story progressed and her backstory was revealed, her personality’s ‘egotistical’ aspect became clear. She’s a very complex character with a traumatic history that has not faltered her. Her strength, leadership qualities, and undeniable beauty, which she is fully aware of, all contribute to her fame as one of the best “One Piece” supporting characters.

Sanji

A “One Piece” best character list would not be complete without everyone’s favorite prince-turned-chef of the Straw Hat Pirates, Sanji. Most of Sanji’s presence in the anime is defined by comical gags and his unhealthy need to impress women, but that’s all just in good fun. In reality, Sanji is a composed, intelligent, sharp character who seems to know much more than he lets on. He’s also one of the strongest fighters in the group, second only to Zoro and Luffy — after all, the three of them are known as the ‘monster trio.’

