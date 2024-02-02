Tim Burton is returning to his director duties with Beetlejuice 2. The release date of the American fantasy horror comedy film titled ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ has been announced with a new poster. Scroll below for all the details on the Warner Bros film led by Michael Keaton.

Back in 2022, the sequel was confirmed, but Tim Burton stated he was not involved in the project. His remark left fans of the original installment upset. But he later took up the director’s hat, and 99% of the filming was completed ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023.

Beetlejuice 2 Cast

Michael Keaton will reprise his lead character as Betelgeuse. Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder are also returning for the sequel as Delia and Lydia Deetz, respectively.

Jenna Ortega, who previously collaborated with Tim Burton on Wednesday, is a new addition to the Beetlejuice 2 cast. Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe are also joining the bandwagon.

Justin Theroux, Arthur Conti, and Burn Gorman may also be a part of the sequel, but their roles have not yet been disclosed.

Beetlejuice 2 Release Date

Warner Bros has released a new poster today announcing the release date of Michael Keaton’s film. Beetlejuice 2 will be released in the theatres on September 6, 2024.

Beetlejuice Producers

Many wouldn’t know, but Brad Pitt is also involved in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. He isn’t a part of the cast, but his production house, Plan B Entertainment, is backing the film along with Warner Bros.

Is Johnny Depp a part of Beetlejuice 2?

Last year, wild rumors claimed Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp were dating each other. The news left jaws-dropped given the 40-year age gap between the duo. Reports claimed the duo met while discussing a project, which sparked rumors that the Hollywood superstar may be a part of Beetlejuice 2.

However, the representatives of Johnny Depp quashed the dating and film rumors and clarified that he does not intend to be involved in any such project.

Jenna Ortega’s “cocky attitude” creating roadblocks on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sets?

As per a report by RadarOnline, Jenna Ortega’s attitude has been a problem on Beetlejuice 2 sets. But their sources claimed that she’s not there to make friends but to nail her single-take scenes in the film.

Jenna will be playing the role of Astrid Deetz, the on-screen daughter of Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice – Only in theaters September 6. pic.twitter.com/0UKfCqKqxy — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) February 1, 2024

