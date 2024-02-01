It’s a new month, and it’s time to check the list of What to Watch on Netflix (Series) in February 2024. There has never been a month where the streaming platform has not dropped at least one or more series that has managed to grab everyone’s attention. For February, the options range from Raël: The Last Prophet documentary series to A Killer Paradox, a Korean drama.

If you are one of those who love to binge a new show the day it releases, you should definitely save this list. We have mentioned the upcoming shows on Netflix with their release dates.

What to Watch on Netflix (Series) in February 2024

Let’s Talk About CHU – February 2

It’s a Taiwanese rom-com series starring Chan Tzu-hsuan, Wu Chien-ho and Miao Ke-li.

Raël: The Last Prophet – February 7

The documentary series features a cult leader named Raël and his followers who preached UFO-inspired religion to manipulate people.

One Day – February 8

It is a limited romantic British show about two individuals who meet years after graduation, and sparks fly between them.

A Killer Paradox – February 9

The Korean drama is about a college student who accidentally finds himself in a loop of committing back-to-back murders.

Good Morning Veronica Season 3 – February 14

It’s the final season of the famous Brazilian mystery thriller.

Love is Blind Season 6 – February 14

Love is Blind is a controversial dating reality show will return with 6th season with more drama and nasty affairs.

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2 – February 15

The high school coming-of-age Middle Eastern series starring Tara Abboud, Kira Yaghnam, and Reem Saadeh returns with a new season.

Comedy Chaos Season 1 – February 15

It’s an Indonesian sitcom about a man struggling to keep up with his married life and the downfall of his comedy club.

House of Ninjas Season 1 – February 15

The Japanese action series is about a dysfunctional family that returned as Ninjas years ago. However, life brings a significant threat to their way, and they have no choice but to embrace their old selves.

Ready, Set, Love – February 15

The Thai romantic comedy series promises to give you all the mushy feels.

The Abyss – February 16

It’s a Swedish horror series where a woman named Frigg finds herself in a threatening situation in the town of Kiruna Sinks.

Can I Tell You a Secret – February 21

The documentary series is about a stalker who hacks the social media accounts of three women and changes their lives drastically forever!

Avatar: The Last Airbender – February 22

Brace yourself for a full-fledged series of Nickelodeon’s classic series about a young Aang who would do everything to master all the elemental powers. Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most anticipated series of 2024.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth – February 23

Based on one of the most controversial murder cases in India, the Netflix documentary series will surely startle everyone.

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders –February 28

The crime documentary will dive deep into telling us everything that led to the mysterious death of investigative journalist Danny Casolaro.

Which web series are you looking forward to watching the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

