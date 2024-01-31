Modern Family is one of the most loved sitcoms. There are 11 seasons but once you start watching it, you can’t get enough of it, ever! The cast includes Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Modern Family is a beloved sitcom because of the comedy, the performances, and the chemistry between the characters. Sometimes, it’s overly funny; sometimes, comedy in tragedy and many overdramatic moments leave us in splits. However, the show is also high on emotions, especially love.

The series has 3 leading couples, but the most loved are Jay Pritchett and Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. The makers never leave a chance to make fun of the drastic age difference between Jay and Gloria. However, the duo are such sweethearts that there’s never a moment of discomfort on screen when you watch them being in love together. The credit goes to Ed and Sofía and their earnest performances.

Modern Family Trivia

But what if we tell you that when Sofía Vergara first met Ed O’Neill, she was disappointed by him? The reason is quite silly, but for the Griselda actress, it meant a lot. In this Modern Family Trivia article, we will tell you what exactly made Sofía feel disappointed towards her co-star.

On The Graham Norton Show, the actress revealed that growing up in Colombia, she was a big fan of the show Married with Children which starred Ed. The English series was dubbed in Spanish. However, when she made O’Neill for the first time, she realised he didn’t know Spanish, which was a letdown.

Sofía Vergara stated, “Married with Children was one of the most known and loved comedies in the United States, and people adore Ed. So we would have it in Colombia, translations… But they were usually translated by Spanish-speaking people. So to me, in my head, he sounded like Antonio Banderas. So when I met him the first time … Modern Family was really my first big job, I was a little disappointed because he couldn’t even say one word in Spanish; he sounded like nothing.”

She further added that Ed is one of her favourite people in the whole world.

However, Sofía and Ed became best friends on the set, and the series also reflected their camaraderie. In one of the episodes, Jay learns Spanish for Gloria, so the showrunners made sure Vergara was happy. The last season streamed in 2020 but the internet is still obsessed with how much Jay and Gloria were in love with each other. The brilliant writing really helped the viewers root for a couple that otherwise would’ve been a questionable pairing!

Do you love Modern Family? Let us know in the comments section below.

