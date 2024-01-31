Romantic comedies never go out of fashion. In fact, in times when we are bombarded with so many thrillers and crime shows, a good dose of love and laughter is something we all need. Well, for the fans of the rom-com genre, a new movie called The Idea of You will make its way on an OTT platform. While the wait is a bit long, the cast and the plot will definitely make you curious to watch the film whenever it is released.

What is the Cast and Crew of The Idea of You?

The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Raymond Cham Jr, Viktor White, Jaiden Anthony, Dakota Adan, Perry Mattfeld, and others. Michael Showalter directed the romantic comedy and co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Westfeldt. The film is based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name. Anna is also one of the film’s producers, along with Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Robinne, Eric Hayes, Michael, and Jordana.

What is the Plot of The Idea of You?

The Idea of You is the story of a 40-year-old single mother, Solène (Anne Hathaway), who falls in love with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). Hayes is the lead singer of one of the hottest boy bands, August Moon. Initially, their romance is all hot. However, as Hayes achieves fame in his career, it affects his relationship with Solène. Will Solene and Hayes make sure their love sustains despite all the complications? That’s something we will find out once the movie releases.

The Idea of You Announcement, Filming Locations and Film Festival News

In 2018 the film was announced and in 2021, Anne Hathaway was cast in the lead role. Michael Showalter was roped in as the director in the same year. Nicholas Galitzine became a part of the film in 2022. In October 2022, the filming started in exquisite locations of Atlanta, Georgia, and other areas surrounding these places. The romantic comedy film is officially selected at the SXSW 2024, which commences in March 2024.

When and Where to Watch The Idea of You?

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024. The release date announcement was made on January 31, 2024.

Is there a trailer for The Idea of You?

So far, there is no trailer for the film. However, Amazon Prime Video shared a small glimpse in their ‘What’s Coming to Prime Video in 2024’ video. You can check out the same below.

