It’s true that celebrities are public figures who are known to have tremendous power to influence human behavior, and for the same reason, they are often expected to address issues related to public interests. However, on numerous occasions, celebrities also go through tasteless encounters where they are thrown bizarre out-of-context questions that go beyond the realms of celebrity activism. On one occasion, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway faced a similar situation when she was asked a question related to former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Scroll ahead to learn the entire scoop.

Despite being reprimanded on numerous occasions, media personnel, at times, end up asking tasteless questions to celebrities. While some celebs let go of such encounters by putting on a neutral front, many have gone on to clap back, refusing to tolerate the absurdity in any manner, and Hathaway clearly falls in the latter category.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, just one month before their marriage, featured in Vogue’s April issue in 2014. However, the editorial decision to feature Kimye sent the fashion world spinning, with editor Anna Wintour facing massive criticism for throwing the magazine’s reputation under the bus. Just the month before Kardashian and West, Anne Hathaway had been featured on Vogue’s March cover, and during her interview for the same, she was asked about the cover featuring Kim and Kanye.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast in 2019, Michael Yo, the media reporter who interviewed The Intern actress for the cover, revealed that he was directed by the higher authorities to ask the actress her views on Kim and Kanye’s April issue of Vogue, as everyone believed it was “bull crap”.

“So they gave me the dumbest question to ask Anne Hathaway. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were on the cover of Vogue, and right before that, it was Anne Hathaway. So they told me, ‘Hey, why don’t you ask her what she thinks about the cover?’ Because everybody was saying, ‘This is bull crap Kim Kardashian is on the cover’,” he told Rogan.

Yo further recalled Anne’s reaction to the question, revealing she was totally pissed off as she was asked to share her opinion on something she had no control over. He said, “And I ask Anne Hathaway that question, and she goes, ‘Well, I don’t run the magazine, so it doesn’t really matter to me’”. So I finish asking the question, and I walk down the stairs, and then I hear… she goes, ‘Why the f*ck would he ask me that question? I don’t give a shit who’s in that magazine!’”.

It seems like Vogue wanted to churn out some juicy details from Anne Hathaway about the then-hottest couple, but the Love & Other Drugs star’s sassy response clearly screamed, “Not Today”! She’s one of the most loved actresses in Hollywood for a reason, after all.

