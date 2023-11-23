Cardi B is one Hollywood celebrity who doesn’t take anybody’ sh*t. Whether it is hurling a mic at an audience member in anger or sharing a raunchy video with her husband Offset from the VMAs bathroom, she’s out there in the open. Well, this time is no different, as a troll slammed her gym video and called out her cosmetic surgeries. Scroll below to know what exactly happened!

It all began when an X/Twitter user shared a video of Cardi from the gym promoting workout pants. She was dressed in a green bralette and paired it up with matching tights and a bunny cap. Reacting to the clip, the troll wrote, “I hate influencers who do this get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh.”

Cardi B reacts to troll

This didn’t go very well with Cardi B, who clapped back with a logical response. She wrote, “How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat… It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out! THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!”

Well, Cardi B does have a point, and netizens were proud to see her rise beyond the ‘influencer’ remark to address the allegations.

A user reacted, “Notice how she didn’t battle the girl calling her an influencer and not I rapper. I think botched is starting to get it”

Another wrote, “You literally mentioned it before that you go to the gym to lose that visceral fat?!?!?! Like you done explained how it all works so this is literally just a hater trying to instigate. I’m so proud of you for making this commitment and I hope you see the progress you dream of.”

A comment read, “It’s ain’t an easy thing to do, but generally fat control is a difficult task to maintain amongst women. I feel you”

Another reacted, “Facts! Mrs Dangerous gonna clap back”

Take a look at the viral tweet by Cardi B below:

How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is… https://t.co/M4IeijCeDW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 22, 2023

Cardi B’s famous controversies

Meanwhile, Cardi B landed into a huge controversy when an attendee at her Las Vegas show ended up throwing her drink on the rapper while she was performing on stage. The behavior did not go well with the WAP singer, who angrily hurled her mic at the woman. She also broke her silence on the matter and said she felt violated and clarified it was an instant reaction from her end.

Back in 2018, Cardi created a lot of noise when she threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj during the New York Fashion Week party. Since then, the duo had taken a lot of indirect digs at each other.

Bebe Rexha was the latest one to jump into the scandal as she chose Nicki Minaj over Cardi B during one of her Instagram sessions.

