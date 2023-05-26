Bebe Rexha gained 30 pounds after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome.

The 33-year-old pop star was diagnosed with the condition – which causes a hormonal imbalance – last year and she’s now explained the health issues have caused her changing weight but she’s determined to “stay positive”.

During an appearance on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ on Thursday (25.05.23), she said: “I went to the doctor last year – and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it – but they diagnosed me with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome.

“‘It’s one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese. I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”

Bebe insisted she’s felt dismayed about negative comments about her changing shape, and declared trolls don’t know what public figures are going through in private.

She went on: “Listen, we’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen. I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight – that comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you.

“You don’t know what somebody’s going through, what they’re going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we’re in 2023 … we should not be talking about people’s weight. Listen … I like to eat, okay? I like to eat.”

It comes after Bebe previously admitted she felt “upset” to see her weight being discussed on TikTok and urged fans to “stop judging” each other on body size.

Bebe told PEOPLE: “You don’t know what somebody’s going through or what their healthy body is. We need to stop judging people. I can’t get mad because I am in the public eye, but it is hurtful. It does hurt my feelings, and it is discouraging because I’m always trying to be the best me, but I do struggle with my eating and stuff like that. It gets hard sometimes because like I said, a b**** likes to eat. I’ve tried every diet, and it just comes down to trying to live the best healthy lifestyle for yourself.”

