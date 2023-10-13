Cardi B is over the moon. Recently, the popular Hollywood rapper turned 31, and her husband, Offset, made her feel like a queen. The lovely couple went out to have dinner looking all dapper in their celebratory outfits, and there her gifts arrived that cost, well, not much, only nearly half a million! Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Offset and Cardi went to West Hollywood hotspot Delilah. While the husband kept his attire casual with a t-shirt, jeans, and a leather jacket, the birthday girl went all out in a red lace detailing gown with a plunging neckline that made her flaunt her busty assets like a diva!

Now, coming back to the gift part. Offset recorded Cardi B’s reaction in a documentation and shared it on his Instagram story. Cardi was seen shimmying as the orange signature boxes from the French fashion house came to their table. After opening the first box, she screamed, seeing a hot pink crocodile Kelly bag that was recently sold at 1stdibs to $92,000. Then she went ahead to unbox further a Faubourg Birkin that is often called the “House Birkin” because it’s modeled after Hermès’ Paris storefront on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. As she unwrapped the bag, she screamed, “My Favorite.” It’s a bag listed on 1stdibs at $298,975.

When Cardi B was not ready to open the next one, Offset insisted. And when she did, she found a gorgeous gold-colored glossy crocodile Birkin bag. In 2020, this bag was sold at $72,000. Bringing all of the prices together, Offset spent nearly half a million on his wife’s birthday gifts, and well, someone, please give him the best husband award already! The WAP singer was seen getting emotional while unwrapping the gifts.

A few hours back, Cardi B shared her birthday post on her Instagram handle, and her fans have been pouring their love on the post. A few lauded Offset. One wrote, “The media doesn’t give offset enough credit on how much of a good husband he is to Cardi.”

Another one commented, “One thing about offset is he going to treat his wife like a queen and give her Everything she wants.”

One of them penned, “Cardi where did you order your man from.”

However, no marriage is perfect. Cardi and Offset were also caught in controversy regarding his cheating scandals.

Well, what are your thoughts about the couple’s PDA?

