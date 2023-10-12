Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, aka Carbi B, turned 31 yesterday and celebrated her special day with hubby Offset. The Hip-Hop rapper, who is known for tracks such as WAP, Drip, Point Me 2, Be Careful, I Like It, and more, is a mother of two who always makes heads turn, and jaws drop with her fashion choices when snapped by the city paps or post on social media.

Doing so again yesterday, Cardi left little to the imagination as she let her fan’s dream run wild in a figure-hugging, cleav*ge-popping gown. Read on to know more about her look and to check out her look.

Cardi B flaunted her curvy figure in a red satin and lace dress that featured a daring low neckline and a short train. The ensemble’s plunging neckline had the rapper’s busty assets nearly spilling off, with fans able to see the pasties she used to secure her modesty in the HD pictures available online. With its lace paneling on the sides, the figure-hugging gown gave the musician a snatched waist.

Cardi B had her black hair curled to perfection and tied at the top of her head, with the shiny locks spilling on either side of her flawless face. She also incorporated her signature bang into her look. The rapper made her contagious smile look even more stunning with a nude lipstick framing her bright white teeth. She also opted for long lashes and a thin layer of liner to make her eyes stand out. She carried along a small red bag, too!

Check out Cardi B’s red hot s*xy look here:

As visible in the pictures and videos shared online, Cardi B looked extremely ecstatic as she unwrapped many of her gifts, including Birkin merchandise to add to her collection. Not only did the singer have a blast at her birthday celebration dinner, but Offset also surprised her earlier with a lavish flower and balloon display at their LA home.

Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, Cardi B captioned it, “I love your skin, I love your face,I love your body , your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo.” In the clips, the rapper is seen descending petal-strewn stairs of their home only to enter a room covered in petals, an enormous flower heart and a ceiling compact with pink balloons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

