Gigi Hadid, if not for her professional endeavors, often leads the headlines for her personal affairs. After separating from her ex-husband, Zayn Malik, she was seen with Leonardo DiCaprio for a while. But, now Gigi is all over the news for her current budding romance with none other than Bradley Cooper. She has often found herself entangled in controversies, but when it comes to fashion, she always tops her class!

Gigi is a fashion icon for a reason. She never goes out of style and never misses a chance to mesmerize her millions of fans with her looks. She even takes street style very seriously, and today, we brought a throwback look of hers. Scroll ahead and check it out.

Gigi Hadid enjoys a massive fanbase not only because of her work on the rampway but also for her acting gigs and her personality. Who would say she is a mum to a 3-year-old toddler? She recently walked at the Paris Fashion Week, making us wonder how she does that!

Back in 2018, when Gigi Hadid had stepped out in the city, she had made the street her own rampway. How? Well, the fashionista wore a nude-colored full-sleeved bodysuit and teamed it with pasties by ditching her bra underneath it. She paired it with gray track pants and a matching nude-colored sheer long jacket. She accessorized the look with a silver glittery fanny pack, white sneakers and a shackle-themed one-sided earring.

Check out the look shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by one of her fan pages:

April 5: Gigi Hadid on set of Maybelline in NYC pic.twitter.com/Yer9w3vhHO — Gigi Hadid Source👸 (@MyqueengigiIG) April 6, 2018

Gigi Hadid put on some makeup to complete the look. With a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, smokey eyes, and nude orange tinted lip shade – she accentuated her makeover. She kept her hair in a side-swept sleek ponytail, adding an edge, and well, we loved it.

While we don’t have confirmed affirmation about Gigi and Bradley Cooper, let’s enjoy the diva’s fashion quotient. What are your thoughts about the supermodel’s style statements?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Anne Hathaway Wears Nothing But A Leather Blazer By Ditching Her Shirt & Serving Piping Hot Work Wear Goals, Only If Miranda Priestly Could See She Would Give This One A 10/10!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News